Feds finally recognize that Rochester's waterfalls do, in fact, have names

The city of Rochester has gotten its way, with its three waterfalls officially receiving long-delayed recognition — or naming — by the federal government.

Previously, maps noted them as nothing at all.

Congressman Joe Morelle, D-Irondequoit, announced Friday the that he had secured the federal recognition, meaning the falls will now be listed on federal maps and databases as High, Middle and Lower falls.

The push to have the falls named had been led by Steve Orr of Genesee RiverWatch. Orr, a former Democrat & Chronicle reporter, had stumbled upon the odd omission of the falls from the federal registry in 2018 while looking through the United State Geological Survey’s names information system.

The falls did not previously appear in the registry. A topographical map from the federal government showed blue squiggles, denoting something was in the Genesee River north of the inner loop, but no name marker was attached.

High Falls on the Genesee River with the Inner Loop and CSX rail bridge in Rochester.

“In Rochester, we’ve all known High, Middle, and Lower Falls by these names for decades, but now, I’m proud to announce that these local landmarks have finally received the national recognition they deserve,” Morelle said in a statement.

Just why the falls were never named is a mystery. While the falls had been something of a tourist attraction dating back to the 1800s, the earliest official maps of Rochester simply referred to High Falls as “Falls.” Lower and Middle falls were never noted on maps.

Middle Falls is likely the least known of the three cascades. The 20-foot falls sitting between High and Lower Falls was previously dammed by Rochester Gas & Electric for a hydropower plant, which remains in operation.

Orr approached Rochester City Councilmember Mitch Gruber about having the city petition for the falls to be recognized. A resolution asking the federal government to recognize the falls was proposed and approved in May.

Orr and Gruber both agreed that the falls’ name recognition would not have many real-world benefits. Rather, they argue there is symbolic merit in the recognition as the city continues to try to capitalize on the falls, in endeavors like the forthcoming High Falls State Park and Pont de Rennes renovation.

“The names of our public spaces contribute to the culture of our city,” Gruber said. “That’s why it’s important for City Hall, the federal government, and Genesee Riverwatch to work together to be thoughtful and deliberate about naming these waterfalls—some of the most significant natural resources in our region.”