Early voting in New York state begins on Saturday

Early voting begins Saturday, 6/23, across New York state for the upcoming June 25 primary.

There are nine early voting sites in Monroe County (see list below).

That’s fewer than there has been in some past elections, because there aren’t that many contests on the ballot. And local elections officials said that may hold down turnout.

There will be a Democratic primary for the 137th Assembly seat, now held by Demond Meeks who is facing a challenge from City Councilmember Willie Lightfoot.

There is also a Democratic primary for City Court Judge between Michael Geraci and Former Mayor Lovely Warren. And there are some primaries for members of the Monroe County Democratic Committee.

Democratic County Elections Commissioner Jackie Ortiz said that some voters may be going to new polling sites.

“It really depends on where you live,” said Ortiz, “because with the fact that we completed redistricting, we ended up merging many of the districts with consolidation, so it changed for many people, not everyone necessarily.”

Republican County Elections Commissioner Lisa Nicolay said the Board of Elections has been working to get information to voters about where they are voting.

“Whether people were eligible to vote in the primary or not, they did get a postcard,” said Nicolay. "If they're not eligible for the primary, then it gave them their general election information. We have a tremendous amount of information on our website.And of course, we'll be fully staffed on the phones as people have calls as we move through early voting and Election Day.

Early voting runs from June 15 through June 23. Primary Day is June 25.

You can get more information about the primary and the general election in Monroe County including details about the candidates, and the major issues, in the WXXI elections guide which can be found at wxxinews.org.

Any eligible voter in Monroe County can vote in the Primary may go to any of these nine Early Voting locations:

David F. Gantt Recreation Center - 700 North St, Rochester, NY 14605

Edgerton Recreation Center - 41 Backus St, Rochester, NY 14608

Irondequoit Public Library - 1290 Titus Ave, Rochester, NY 14617

Monroe County Office Building - 39 W. Main St, Rochester, NY 14612

North Greece Road Church of Christ - 1039 N. Greece Rd, Rochester, NY 14626

St. Theodores Catholic Church - 168 Spencerport Rd, Rochester, NY 14606

Staybridge Suites Rochester University - 1000 Genesee St, Rochester, NY 14611

Empire State University (in-person ASL Interpreter) - 680 Westfall Rd, Rochester, NY 14620

Susan B Anthony House - 17 Madison St, Rochester, NY 14608

