Rochester city schools CFO Shawn Farr to resign

The Rochester City School District is losing another administrator. Chief Financial Officer Shawn Farr is resigning in August.

Farr’s resignation is listed on a school board agenda for a meeting Tuesday.

Farr was appointed CFO in August of 2022. That was shortly after former superintendent Lesli Myers-Small resigned.

He served under Superintendent Carmine Peluso who announced his resignation in March. Peluso is leaving the district at the end of this month to become superintendent of the Churchville-Chili district.

The Rochester City School District has posted the C-F-O position for hire on the website LinkedIn. The salary range listed is $150,000 to $175,000 with a start date of mid-July.

This is a developing story check back for updates.

