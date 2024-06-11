© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rochester city schools CFO Shawn Farr to resign

WXXI News | By Noelle E. C. Evans
Published June 11, 2024 at 4:25 PM EDT
Shawn Farr is the Chief Financial Officer at the Rochester City School District.
Shawn Farr is the Chief Financial Officer at the Rochester City School District.

The Rochester City School District is losing another administrator. Chief Financial Officer Shawn Farr is resigning in August.

Farr’s resignation is listed on a school board agenda for a meeting Tuesday.

Farr was appointed CFO in August of 2022. That was shortly after former superintendent Lesli Myers-Small resigned.

He served under Superintendent Carmine Peluso who announced his resignation in March. Peluso is leaving the district at the end of this month to become superintendent of the Churchville-Chili district.

The Rochester City School District has posted the C-F-O position for hire on the website LinkedIn. The salary range listed is $150,000 to $175,000 with a start date of mid-July.

This is a developing story check back for updates.
Local News
Noelle E. C. Evans
Noelle E. C. Evans is WXXI's Murrow Award-winning Education reporter/producer.
See stories by Noelle E. C. Evans