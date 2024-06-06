City puts former School 25 building up for sale

The city of Rochester is looking for potential buyers to turn a former school in the northeast into something that would benefit the neighborhood.

The City of Rochester has released a request for proposals seeking potential developers to reuse the former School 25 on North Goodman near Bay Street. That includes a parking lot and green space.

In a statement, Mayor Malik Evans said the historic property is full of potential and "ready for a new life." He said this is an opportunity to build up a neighborhood and foster economic growth.

The city said it will sell the building for 800 thousand dollars if the selected developer proposes using it for housing or commercial space. If the proposal calls for using the building as an educational center or school, the sale price would be 20 thousand dollars more but would include an additional plot of undeveloped land.

The deadline for proposals is September 6th. More information is available on the city’s website at cityofrochester.gov/School25RFP.

