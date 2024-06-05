Greece Central School District Supt. Kathy Graupman will retire from that position effective next January

Greece Central School District Greece Central School Supt. Kathy Graupman. It was announced at the district's school board meeting on Tuesday night, 6/4/24, that Graupman will retire effective 1/1/25.

For the first time in nearly a decade, the Greece Central School District is getting a new superintendent.

It was announced at the district’s Tuesday night board meeting, that Kathy Graupman, who has led the district since 2015, will retire on Jan. 1, 2025. She will be replaced by current Deputy Supt. Jeremy Smalline, who officials said was promoted to that post a year ago as part of a long-range succession plan.

In her remarks to the board on Tuesday, Graupman said that she’s “learned the power of having a vision and the importance of listening and elevating stakeholder voices, the necessity of collaboration and teamwork.” Graupman credited the current board leadership to helping the district getting past what she said had been a dysfunctional situation in years past.

Greece Central School District Jeremy Smalline, the Deputy Supt. of the Greece Central School District, who will become Supt. of the district effective 1/1/25, succeeding Supt. Kathy Graupman.

Greece School Board President Sean McCabe praised Graupman, who he said “has dedicated her personal and professional life” to the district, and he said the community is “undeniably better because of her contributions.”

Graupman is a graduate of Greece Arcadia High School and began her professional roles with the district in 2002 as an administrative intern. She was later named an assistant principal, then a principal and Assistant Superintendent, before being named Superintendent in 2015.

Her successor, Jeremy Smalline, has been with the district since 2005 and previously was a principal and held other leadership roles before become Deputy Superintendent.

Smalline told the board on Tuesday that he is “ready to listen, to learn and to lead with integrity, transparency, and a steadfast focus on what is best for our students.”

McCabe said that Smalline’s “collaborative approach has fostered a culture of teamwork and shared responsibility.”

Smalline will continue to work as Deputy Supt. alongside Grupman until she retires at the end of the year.

The Greece Central School district is the largest suburban school district in Monroe County and the tenth-largest district in New York state.

