NFL players and health advocates teamed up for family wellness event in Rochester

Stephanie Ballard-Foster / WXXI News Former NFL player Bruce Johnson, a Gates-Chili grad who took part in a weekend Youth and Family Wellness Conference in Rochester.

Former NFL players Quentin Gause, Jermaine Ponder, and Bruce Johnson teamed up with local health advocates for a family wellness event at East High School last weekend titled "Building Family Wellness: It Takes a Village."

Johnson said during the event on Saturday that it was Gause who ignited his passion for community service post-retirement. He stressed the need for wide availability of resources for mental and social well-being, saying that everyone faces challenges and we cannot underestimate the importance of community strength for personal growth.

"We have so many kids, especially in the Rochester area, that want to be something in life, especially when it comes to sports," Johnson said. "And on top of that, not many people have actually made it as far as I've been blessed to make it. So, for me to be out there and be a face in the community and to say, 'Hey, I've made it,' and these are the things that you have to do in order to make it as far as I did — and, hopefully, even further than me."

Rob Riechel, a mental health counselor at RIT and owner of Novelties and Narratives Therapy, participated in the event's panel discussion. He shared insights on navigating mental health services, breaking barriers, and embracing an intersectional approach to support individuals effectively.

"I think one thing that we know about just the community and just the way that mental health has been historically is the stigma to go in and even ask what people don't know. And being able to better understand what's going on with you and be more open and receptive to feedback from people outside. I want to remove that stigma," Riechel said.

Riechel emphasized the importance of fostering open conversations about personal challenges and seeking help when needed, both for oneself and family well-being.