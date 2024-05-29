© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Local Boards of Election are preparing for the June primary in New York state

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published May 29, 2024 at 6:48 AM EDT
Primary Day in New York state is June 25. But voters also have the option of casting ballots during the early voting period which runs from June 15 - June 23.
Max Schulte (file photo)
/
WXXI News
Primary Day in New York state is June 25. But voters also have the option of casting ballots during the early voting period which runs from June 15 - June 23.

Primary Day in New York state is less than a month away, and local county boards of elections have been busy getting that information out to potential voters.

Primary Day in New York state is Tuesday, June 25, but a number of state residents may be casting their ballots before that time.

That’s because early voting runs from June 15 through June 23. You can get more specific information online from the website of your local county board of elections.

In Monroe County, officials said that recently they mailed out more than 450,000 postcards to registered voters notifying them about the upcoming elections, polling places, early voting and other details.

In Ontario County, as well as several other counties, there is a Republican Primary in the 24th Congressional District between incumbent Claudia Tenney and challenger Mario Fratto.

Officials in Ontario County noted that with recent redistricting, beginning January 1 of next year, the Town of Victor and the northern part of the town of East Bloomfield will be part of the 25th Congressional District, which is represented by Democrat Joe Morelle, while all other cities and towns in Ontario County remain in the 24th Congressional District.

Any registered voter may apply for an Early Mail ballot. Those voters unable to cast their ballot due to absence from the county, illness, disability or who are the caregiver for a disabled person may apply for an Absentee ballot.
Tags
Local News Monroe County elections 2024
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman