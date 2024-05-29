Local Boards of Election are preparing for the June primary in New York state

Primary Day in New York state is less than a month away, and local county boards of elections have been busy getting that information out to potential voters.

Primary Day in New York state is Tuesday, June 25, but a number of state residents may be casting their ballots before that time.

That’s because early voting runs from June 15 through June 23. You can get more specific information online from the website of your local county board of elections.

In Monroe County, officials said that recently they mailed out more than 450,000 postcards to registered voters notifying them about the upcoming elections, polling places, early voting and other details.

In Ontario County, as well as several other counties, there is a Republican Primary in the 24th Congressional District between incumbent Claudia Tenney and challenger Mario Fratto.

Officials in Ontario County noted that with recent redistricting, beginning January 1 of next year, the Town of Victor and the northern part of the town of East Bloomfield will be part of the 25th Congressional District, which is represented by Democrat Joe Morelle, while all other cities and towns in Ontario County remain in the 24th Congressional District.

Any registered voter may apply for an Early Mail ballot. Those voters unable to cast their ballot due to absence from the county, illness, disability or who are the caregiver for a disabled person may apply for an Absentee ballot.

