Genesee County deputy exchanges gunfire with 81-year-old homeowner in Batavia

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Department says that an 81-year-old homeowner faces charges after exchanging shots with a deputy early on Tuesday morning.

Neither man was struck by the gunfire.

It happened just before 4:00 a.m., when 911 operators in Genesee County got a call about a burglary at a house on Lewiston Road in the town of Batavia.

The preliminary investigation indicates that when a deputy responded he was approaching the house when he was confronted by the homeowner outside the house.

Officials say the sheriff’s deputy identified himself and the man, identified as 81-year-old Gregory Poole, fired a gunshot at the deputy. Authorities say the deputy returned fire and continued to identify himself, but they allege that Poole continued to shoot at the deputy.

The deputy took cover and waited for backup, and deputies then were able to take Poole into custody.

Poole was taken to the hospital for injuries that were not related to the exchange of gunfire. Authorities say his injuries were believed to have been suffered during a struggle that the homeowner had with a burglary suspect.

Deputies searched the area, but were not able to find the burglary suspect who is believed to have fled the scene prior to the deputy’s initial arrival.

Poole was released from the hospital and charged with Reckless Endangerment and Menacing a Police Officer.

He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance pending another court appearance on June 11.