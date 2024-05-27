Wet weather doesn't deter Rochester's Memorial Day parade or many of those who came out to see it

Wet weather did affect some of the Memorial Day activities around the region on Monday, canceling or changing some of the events. But the region’s largest parade went on as scheduled.

The on again off again showers didn’t do much to dampen the enthusiasm of the marching bands, and the other participants in the annual Memorial Day parade in Rochester.

As it made its way down East Avenue and over to Main Street, the number of spectators lining the streets may have been down from recent years, but those who were there, like U.S. Army veteran Bill Freeman and his family, were still glad they showed up.

Freeman, a veteran of wars in Afghanistan and Bosnia, lost friends during those conflicts, and he said it’s important to use a day like this to remember their sacrifice.

“You know, other service members, or your friends...remind you every day of the sacrifices that yourself and they’ve made for the country,” said Freeman.

Another parade watcher, Christine DeJesus, who came to the parade with her young children had a similar thought.

“To celebrate for our country, remembering the troops and the people that fought for our country, so it’s very important why we have this day, because of the lost lives, and the people that fought for our country, and our freedom,” said DeJesus.

DeJesus, like a number of other people watching Monday’s parade, said it’s fine to relax and have cookouts and other recreational activities on Memorial Day, but most importantly, they say it’s time to remember those who gave their lives in service of their country.

