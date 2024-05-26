State officials urge awareness about algal blooms

The New York state Department of Environmental Conservation has activated its online system for reporting harmful algal blooms.

As temperatures become warmer the potential for algal blooms increases. The state DEC and the state Department of Health say that while cyanobacteria occur naturally, certain conditions can produce harmful blooms that are a risk to public health.

The DEC says blooms can vary in appearance from scattered green dots in the water, long green streaks, or it can appear like pea soup or spilled green paint. It’s recommended that discolored or scummy water be avoided by people, pets and livestock and reported to the DEC for further investigation.

