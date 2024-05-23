© 2024 WXXI News
WXXI AM 1370 to undergo maintenance work; 105.9 FM will not be affected

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published May 23, 2024 at 7:38 AM EDT

WXXI must perform tower maintenance on AM 1370 Thursday morning, between 9 a.m. and Noon.

AM 1370 will be off the air for about an hour.

However, 105.9 FM, WXXI-FM, will remain on the air with our news service.

And of course, you can always listen to us at wxxinews.org and with the WXXI mobile app.

Please tune your radios to 105.9 FM, WXXI-FM, or use the website and mobile app to keep listening to WXXI News during the maintenance work..

 
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
