Spirit Airlines adds nonstop service from Rochester to Fort Lauderdale

There’s more nonstop air service coming to the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport.

Spirit Airlines announced on Wednesday that this summer it will be launching the only nonstop service connecting Rochester and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

That service will begin August 14, with a daily nonstop flight to Fort Lauderdale.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello noted that “Florida markets are among the most popular destinations” for area residents, and said the new service will add more than 1,200 seats from Rochester to southeast Florida.

This is the Rochester airport’s first daily nonstop service to Ft. Lauderdale since 2008.

Spirit Airlines began operating out of Rochester in October 2022 with daily nonstop service to Orlando and has since added seasonal nonstop service to Myrtle Beach.

On Tuesday, county officials announced that on October 3, Southwest Airlines will add nonstop service to Las Vegas.

