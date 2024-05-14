UR officials say they have begun efforts to break up encampment

University of Rochester Dept. of Public Safety personnel and other UR workers began efforts on Tuesday morning to disband an encampment of people protesting university and U.S. policies related to the war in Gaza.

UR’s statement said that the DPS and Facilities personnel approached the encampment Tuesday morning “to clearly communicate to those there that the tents, barriers and other accumulated items were being removed from the Eastman Quad.”

According to the university, most of the students soon dispersed and they say the encampment has largely ended, but they also added that the students did mobilize as a small group to a different part of the River campus.



There was a call-out on social media by Rochester Students for Justice in Palestine for individuals to “mobilize” on the Eastman Quad and help “defend the camp.”



The UR statement said that they have “tried extremely hard” to maintain open lines of communication with student protest leaders,” but said that given “numerous policy violations” the decision was made to end the encampment.

Wilson Blvd. is closed Tuesday until further notice, and UR officials said they are continuing to closely monitor all campus spaces and activities in the days leading up to commencement. The three days of the UR commencement activities begins on Friday, May 17.

Recently, the university announced plans to start suspending student protest leaders as UR sought to “restore campus life” after months of unrest over the war in Gaza.

The Students for Justice in Palestine then had issued a statement last Thursday saying that the suspensions violate an agreement between administrators and protesters who participated in a sit-in at Wallis Hall that those students would be safeguarded from disciplinary action.

This is a developing story. Check back throughout the day for further details.

