Rochester to get new, nonstop air service to Las Vegas

Rochester is getting new, nonstop air service to Las Vegas.

According to Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, Southwest Airlines will begin service on October 3, with four trips a week to start.

Officials said it’s the first nonstop air service to Las Vegas from Rochester since 2008.

The four times per week service will add more than 700 seats weekly from Rochester to Las Vegas, at that city’s Harry Reid International Airport.

The flights will be on Sunday, Monday, Thursday and Friday.

Southwest will fly its 175 seat 737-8 aircraft.

Bello said the addition of the nonstop flights “speaks to the strength of the ROC Airport and the Rochester economy.”

The county describes Las Vegas as “the second-largest unserved destination out of Rochester.”