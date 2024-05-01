Pro-Palestinian protesters begin sit-in at University of Rochester's Wallis Hall

A group of pro-Palestinian protestors on the University of Rochester campus began a sit-in Wednesday morning at Wallis Hall.

The building housing UR administrative offices sits on Wilson Boulevard on the western edge of campus. That is a short distance from the encampment on the Eastman Quadrangle.

One of the student groups organizing the protest announced the “peaceful sit-in" on social media, writing, “We will not leave until our demands are met.” Among the demands is that UR divest from all academic ties to Israel — which the administration has said it will not do.

Max Schulte / WXXI News Protesters at the University of Rochester gather outside and on the steps of Wallis Hall on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, where some have begun a sit-in inside the building that houses UR administrative offices.

The sit in comes after New York City Police cleared an occupation overnight at Columbia University.

A group of several dozen protesters stood outside the building mid-morning on Wednesday, by which time the doors were locked.

UR posted a statement that read:

“Just after 10 a.m. today, Wednesday, May 1, on the University of Rochester’s River Campus, encampment protesters as a group entered Wallis Hall. Protesters indicated their intent was a peaceful sit-in and they reiterated their demands.

“University Department of Public Safety officers immediately responded to Wallis Hall and along with Student Life leaders are monitoring the situation. Individuals should avoid the Wallis Hall area until further notice.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.