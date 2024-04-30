Former legion post commander charged with stealing nearly $93,000 from veterans' organization

photo provided Dale Henry Mosher, 63, was arraigned on a grand larceny charge for allegedly stealing nearly $93,000 from the American Legion post in Geneva when he was the post commander between December 2015 and May 2023.

A former commander of a nonprofit veterans' organization in the Finger Lakes has been arrested for grand larceny.



Dale Henry Mosher, 63, of Geneva, is accused of stealing $92,698 from the Geneva American Legion between December 2015 and May 2023.

Ontario County Sheriff David Cirencione said when the current legion commander took over last June, he began to suspect that something was wrong and alerted police.

Mosher was arrested this week following a 10-month investigation by the New York State Police financial crimes unit.

"The members of our legions, including Geneva Post 396, work extremely hard to keep their respective posts running and ensure the longevity of the programs they support," said Cerencione. "It's very disturbing when a member betrays their mission and we understand the anger and frustration felt by their members as they learn this information."

The American Legion, according to its website, is the nation's largest wartime veterans service organization aimed at advocating patriotism across the U.S. through diverse programs, including mentorship of young people, the promotion of citizenship, and guidance for homeless veterans.

Cerencione said many legion posts have struggled over the years with declining membership and shrinking finances. Members of the Geneva post, he said, had to sell a prime location on the shores of Seneca Lake years ago to move into a smaller post in the town of Seneca.

"These members work so hard to raise a few dollars from a chicken barbeque, a fish dinner during Lent, and when you look and see that somebody who was supposed to be in charge, and you see that over eight, nine years $93,000 going into his own pockets, it's heartbreaking," he added.

Mosher was arraigned in Ontario County Court on Monday. He was released on his own recognizance pending further court action.



