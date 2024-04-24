Shot fired incident at Pittsford Wegmans parking lot

Some tense moments at the Wegmans store in Pittsford Wed. morning. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a gunshot fired in the parking lot.

No one was injured, but the store was put on lockdown for a while as a precautionary measure.

That lockdown was later lifted, but Wegmans said the store in Pittsford remained closed during the morning while the investigation continues.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office / provided photo. Monroe County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for information in connection with a report of a gunshot fired in the parking lot of the Pittsford Wegmans' store on Wed., 4/24/24. They released photos of a vehicle that they say is related to the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Deputies were interviewing witnesses and evidence technicians were processing the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office released photos of a car in the parking lot that they say is related to the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911.

