Xerox reporting a drop in profits and sales in its 1st quarter

Xerox is reporting drop in profits and revenues for its first quarter. On Tuesday, the company reported a net loss of $113 million compared to a profit of $71 million a year ago.

Revenues totaled $1.5 billion, which was down about 13% compared to the first quarter of 2023.

In a statement, Xerox CEO Steve Bandrowczak said that, “this quarter, Xerox orchestrated one of its most intense periods of structural change in recent history.” He said that the company implemented changes to align the company more closely with its buyers’ needs and improve efficiency.

Bandrowczak added that, “While results were below our expectations in Q1, I have full confidence we have the right team and the right strategy to execute Xerox’s Reinvention and deliver on our adjusted operating targets.”

At Brighton Securities, Chairman George Conboy said that, “Even if we take out the restructuring charge of $100 million, they still lost money on all of their businesses. And each one of their three categories of sales were down. That’s a tough quarter.”

Xerox released guidance indicating the company expects to see a revenue decline in 2024 of 3% to 5%.

Among factors Xerox lists in its quarter report for lower profits include the divestiture of certain operations in Latin America, and higher restructuring costs.

Xerox's presentation to investors on Tuesday said that demand for the company's products and services remains stable "amid a corporate spending environment that is improving yet somewhat cautious."