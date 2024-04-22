WXXI Business Report: using the B Corp model to encourage ethical business practices
In this week’s WXXI Business Report:
- The co-owner of a local company says the so-called “B Corp” movement can help create more ethical business practices.
- The recent groundbreaking for a massive dairy processing facility by the company fairlife, in Webster, points to another example of the importance of agriculture and food processing to the local economy, according to a local business development official.
- Wegmans has announced plans to open its first store in Charlotte, North Carolina.