WXXI Business Report: using the B Corp model to encourage ethical business practices

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published April 22, 2024 at 10:12 AM EDT

In this week’s WXXI Business Report: 

  • The co-owner of a local company says the so-called “B Corp” movement can help create more ethical business practices. 
  • The recent groundbreaking for a massive dairy processing facility by the company fairlife, in Webster, points to another example of the importance of agriculture and food processing to the local economy, according to a local business development official. 
  • Wegmans has announced plans to open its first store in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
