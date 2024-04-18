Lollypop Farm seeks help after 120 dogs are removed from a Rochester home

Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester, is asking for the public's help following the arrival of 120 dogs at the shelter this week.

The dogs, ranging in age from a few weeks to adults, all came from the same home on Leopard St. in Rochester, in what was described as a hoarding situation.

Reno DiDomenico, Lollypop's vice president of humane law enforcement, said a warrant was issued following an investigation into reports of numerous animals on the property.

The biggest concern was the deteriorating condition of the home, he said. While none of the dogs appeared to have serious health problems, they are still being evaluated by veterinarians.

"A lot of the dogs have some matting issues. They weren't underweight, but dirty. Some of the dogs were living in the backyard, where there was just pretty much dirt. Inside the house was definitely unsanitary due to the dogs, so the dogs were lying and walking in their own waste," DiDomenico explained.

An ongoing investigation will determine if criminal charges will be brought against the resident of the home.

As the Humane Society works through the courts to try to obtain ownership of the dogs, it issued an urgent call for foster homes to ease the strain on the Fairport shelter.

The organization said prior to the hoarding case, it already had nearly 100 dogs in its care at the shelter and throughout its foster network. Spokesperson Ashley Zeh said all of the puppies from the Leopard St. residence have been placed with foster volunteers.

Lollypop Farm is also asking for donations of money and supplies to help care for the dogs. Zeh said their largest needs are for flat sheets, towels, and other items that can be found on their wish list.

In a separate recent incident, humane law enforcement officers removed 22 animals from a building in downtown Rochester on April 12.

According to a post on Lollypop Farm's Facebook page, they included a red-tailed boa constrictor and other reptiles, fish, and several small animals. Investigators said a leasing manager at the building made them aware that the animals had been abandoned.

The Humane Society said one of the animals was dead and many others needed immediate veterinary care.