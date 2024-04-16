New website coordinates services and support for Rochester-area veterans

A new, online platform is launching this week with the goal of connecting Rochester area military veterans with each other, and with essential community resources.

RocVeterans.orgis set to go live on Wednesday morning.

It was created through a collaboration among the Veterans Administration and several local veterans' outreach organizations.

"We've all experienced how veterans can be treated in a siloed method. So, we said, 'Wouldn't it be great if we could have a website where veterans could go and look things up themselves?' " explained Beth Bigley, COO of The Sunny Mike Foundation, one of the participating nonprofits.

The website will connect veterans with networking opportunities and events, as well as information about health care services, educational programs, and housing assistance.

Organizations wishing to have an event included on the site's event calendar can email their information to rocveterans585@gmail.com