© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New website coordinates services and support for Rochester-area veterans

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published April 16, 2024 at 11:24 AM EDT
A pair of worn, beige army boots rest on top of an American flag

 A new, online platform is launching this week with the goal of connecting Rochester area military veterans with each other, and with essential community resources. 

RocVeterans.orgis set to go live on Wednesday morning. 

It was created through a collaboration among the Veterans Administration and several local veterans' outreach organizations.

"We've all experienced how veterans can be treated in a siloed method. So, we said, 'Wouldn't it be great if we could have a website where veterans could go and look things up themselves?' " explained Beth Bigley, COO of The Sunny Mike Foundation, one of the participating nonprofits.

The website will connect veterans with networking opportunities and events, as well as information about health care services, educational programs, and housing assistance.

Organizations wishing to have an event included on the site's event calendar can email their information to rocveterans585@gmail.com

 

 
Local News
Beth Adams
Beth Adams joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
See stories by Beth Adams