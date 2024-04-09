Don't throw those eclipse glasses out! Pay them forward

If you still have eclipse glasses lying around, there are a couple of ways you can prolong their life instead of throwing them in the trash.

Now that that total solar eclipse is history, there is a chance to pay the experience forward for people who will experience the next celestial event.

Starting on Wednesday, the Rochester Museum and Science Center will be collecting certified, gently used safety glasses.

They will be sent to Astronomers Without Borders, which delivers them to people around the world who may not otherwise have a chance to view the next eclipse safely.

Also, Marilla's Mindful Supplies is collecting eclipse glasses to send to school children in Latin America ahead of an annular eclipse in October.

"Focusing less on what we could sell and market leading up to the eclipse and really prioritizing what our mission is, and helping people figure out how to mindfully dispose of the aftermath," explained business owner Maria Gonzales.

Certified safety glasses that are unused or gently used, can be dropped at either of two store locations : 661 South Ave. in Rochester, or 438 Exchange St. in Geneva.



