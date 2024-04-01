Spiffing up Monroe Ave. in anticipation of eclipse day visitors

The Monroe Avenue Revitalization Coalition and the Upper Monroe Neighborhood Association helped organize an event over the weekend in an effort to spiff up that area ahead of the April 8 solar eclipse.

Since Rochester is in the ‘path of totality’ thousands of people are expected to travel to the region, and the local groups “just want to make a great impression,” said Rome Celli, president of the neighborhood association.

He said they just wanted “to give Monroe Avenue a quick cleanup” before visitors arrive and potentially visit a number of local businesses as well.

He said the city of Rochester supported the cleanup by supplying necessary materials such as garbage bags, gloves, and small tools.

Stephanie Ballard-Foster / WXXI News Volunteers help pick up trash on Saturday, 3/30/24 as part of an effort to clean up parts of Monroe Ave. in anticipation of many visitors coming to the area for the April 8 eclipse.

Mary Pat O'Hara, a volunteer at the cleanup event, said that community-driven efforts like this one are not only effective in tidying up, but they promote a sense of community pride.

“If you come out to these events, it’s fun,” said O’Hara, “and I get a sense that I’m doing something useful in my community and contributing to helping, getting to know people, my neighbors, breaking down any kind of barriers. It’s easy to meet people when you’re doing something together, when you have a common task.”

Organizers said that last Saturday’s effort will not be a replacement for the annual Clean Sweep event, which takes place on Saturday, May 4.