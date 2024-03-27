Rochester schools superintendent says leaving was ‘one of the hardest decisions’ he's made

Superintendent Carmine Peluso said his decision to leave the Rochester City School District after more than a decade of service there was not easy.

“It's one of the hardest decisions I've had to do,” Peluso said during a news conference Wednesday. “There's a lot of commitment I've had to this district."

Peluso will be leaving the district at the end of the school year and will take on the role of Churchville-Chili school district’s superintendent starting July 1.



What’s next for the school reconfiguration plan?

Between now and the time Peluso leaves, he is expected to oversee development and adoption of a budget for the upcoming school year and put in place a cohesive plan for a school reconfiguration that will upend many students’ currently established schools. The school board approved the plan in October.

“We have a great team here, a committed team — executive cabinet, teachers, staff, Central Office — that are going to continue to do that work to make sure we get that done before I'm done,” Peluso said.

Rochester Board of Education President Cynthia Elliott said the search for a new superintendent will not interfere with those efforts.

“This board is not going to allow it to be a distraction,” Elliott said. “We are going to continue this work.”



Why now?

Peluso did not elaborate on what led him to make this decision mid-school year, nor did Elliott. He’d taken on the role a little over a year ago after serving as interim superintendent.

However, Rochester Teachers Association President Adam Urbanski said based on conversations he’s had with Peluso, his decision came down to the actions of two school board members who are not part of board leadership. Those actions included harassment, he said, but did not say from whom.

“They shouldn't treat teachers that way, and they shouldn't treat superintendents that way. And if they do, it should be no surprise that they will lose them.” Urbanski said. “Everyone has the right to stand up for their own dignity and I think that's what he did.”

When asked whether school board dynamics played a role in Peluso’s resignation, Elliott said they are working on being “more unified.”

“When new board members come on, they come in with their passion from the community,” Elliott said. “You have to adjust from being passionate and a community advocate to a person who governs."

In recent years, the city school district has seen a revolving door of superintendents who on average have lasted about two years.

In his resignation letter, Peluso said he’d continue to advocate for Rochester students regardless of whether or not he's working in the district.

“The education of students in this city is important for this whole community,” Peluso said. “It's on the shoulders of our community to make sure that our kids in this community and in the city are given what they deserve.”