How to be a trans ally — and why that's needed now more than ever

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published March 25, 2024 at 11:58 AM EDT
Jaesic Wade is leading a workshop for trans allies at the Rainbow Union's Lilac Library, 50 Prince St. at 1:00 pm Sat. March 30.
Andrea Westerlund, Creative Spark Photography
In recognition of "Trans Day of Visibility" on Saturday, March 30, the Rochester Rainbow Union is hosting a workshopfor people who want to be allies of the trans community. 

Workshop leader Jaesic Wade is a life coach and peer support specialist who identifies as non-binary. 

They say allyship means actively showing up and speaking up for trans friends, family members, and co-workers.

"And believe your trans people," Wade added. "Believe any trans person that is telling you, 'Hey, I'm experiencing harm.' Listen to their lived experience." 

While growing up in Rochester in a conservative, Christian home, Wade felt confined by the prescribed gender norms. After leaving to attend the University of Michigan, they began to realize they related more to the changing seasons than the traditional roles assigned to men and women. 

"I feel closer to a falling leaf or a salmon swimming in the stream than I do 'pink is for girls and blue is for boys,'" Wade said. 

The Rainbow Union is conducting a mutual aid campaign to raise money to support trans people in need. The grants will range from $20 to $250. While any person identifying as transgender, non-binary or genderqueer is eligible, the organization's website states that applicants from western and central New York will be prioritized. 

The campaign's tag line is "Trans Day of Staying in and Having a Nice Snack." Wade said this refers to trans people's desire to be seen and appreciated, while at the same time realizing that visibility is sometimes unsafe. 

"Right now, we're seeing an unprecedented amount of anti-trans legislation in this country, a rise in hate crimes, discrimination ... just a lot of harm out there against our community," they said. "And it's okay to stay in and not be visible, because not everybody can be visible."

Click on the LISTEN link above to hear an interview with Jaesic Wade.
 

 
Local News
Beth Adams
Beth Adams joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
