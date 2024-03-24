Rochester hockey community celebrates inclusivity at Friendship Festival

The Rochester Friendship Festival, held at the Tim Hortons IcePlex in Brighton over the weekend, brought together hundreds of athletes with developmental disabilities for a hockey event dedicated to inclusivity.

The festival, featuring more than 325 athletes from 16 teams across the United States and Canada, highlighted members of the American Special Hockey Association in a showcase of skill, determination and camaraderie.

Organized by the Rochester Ice Cats, a local team and Association member, the event underscored the importance of sports as a platform for teaching valuable life skills.

Stephanie Ballard-Foster / WXXI News Families and friends gathered over the weekend at the Tim Hortons Iceplex in Brighton for the Rochester Friendship Festival, a hockey event comprised of individuals with developmental disabilities.

Rochester Special Hockey Coach Tom Simmons reflected on the organization's impact and the broader purpose of the event.

“Hockey, it's a game that we utilize to teach individuals how to be responsible, how to work within teamwork [and] how to socialize, which is a sorely lacking subject today,” Simmons said.

Stephanie Ballard-Foster / WXXI News Rochester Ice Cats members (L-R) : Board member Randall Trahan, Captain Kris Carter and Coach Tom Simmons

The festival's agenda was packed with activities aimed at fostering community and personal growth, including a “future stars program,” a “three-on-three seniors' competition,” and basket raffles, further enriching the participants' experience.

Amid the goals and cheers, the festival also emphasized the formation of lasting bonds among athletes. Randall Trahan, a board member for the Ice Cats, spoke to the essence of the festival's mission.

“So, we are an inclusive organization as it is, and we tried to bring teams in that have similar interests,” Trahan said. “All these players get along. It's nice when we see our players see players from other teams that we only see once or twice a year and have those friendships rekindled and renewed.”

Adding to the festive atmosphere, a dance party was held with athletes encouraged to wear Disney-themed costumes, showcasing the festival's commitment to joy and inclusivity beyond the rink.

The Rochester Friendship Festival not only highlighted the athletic prowess of its participants but also celebrated the spirit of inclusivity, community, and personal development.

This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.

