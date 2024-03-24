Irondequoit DMV closing temporarily for renovations



One of the suburban Rochester Department of Motor Vehicles offices will be closing starting Monday for several weeks.

It’s the Irondquoit DMV, one of the older DMV offices in the county. It will still be located in a plaza on Titus Avenue, but it’s being moved to a different space, one that County Clerk Jamie Romeo said can be better for customers and the entire process.

She said some major renovations are needed for the decades-old facility, especially when it comes to information technology.

“We know that the (New York) state DMV has been trying to make some upgrades and moving just the whole operation of state DMV forward,” noted Romeo, “and we need to make sure that we’re ready to be able to take that on when it starts coming down to the county run DMVs as well.”

Rome said that the new layout will also be more accessible.

“Whether we're looking at adequate space for waiting, although we're still trying to reduce the waits.,” said Romeo. “But just from not having church pews to ADA, (Americans with Disability Act) height counter…or at cashier stations, those are all things that we're trying to take into consideration.”

Romeo said that other local DMV offices will still have their regular hours and there will be additional opportunities to use the county’s mobile DMV office.

The Irondequoit DMV is expected to reopen in mid-May.

Here is additional info from the Monroe County Clerk's office about DMV hours locally:

The Greece, Henrietta, and Downtown DMV branches will maintain their normal hours and there will be additional Mobile DMV opportunities available.

The Greece DMV is open Saturday March 30th and Saturday April 27th from 8:30am - 12:30pm.

The following DMV branches host late hours for the general public:

Downtown DMV: Mondays until 6:30 pm.

Greece DMV: Tuesdays until 6:30 pm.

Henrietta DMV: Thursdays until 6:30 pm.

The Mobile DMV Unit will operate at the Lincoln Branch Public Library at 851 Joseph Ave. from 10:00am-3:30pm on the following dates to serve residents impacted by this temporary closure:



Mondays

April 1st



April 15th

April 22nd

April 29th

Tuesdays



April 9th



April 23rd

April 30th

Thursdays

April 4th

April 11th

April 18th

April 25th

May 2nd



The monthly Mobile DMV Unit will be available at the following dates & locations:



Brockport

Wed April 3rd 10am-3:30pm

49 State St. Brockport, NY 14420

IBERO

Friday April 5th 10am-3:30pm

214 Clifford Ave. Rochester, NY 14621

East Rochester

Wed April 10th 10am-3:30pm

317 Main St. East Rochester, NY 14445

Ogden

Wed April 17th 10am-3:30pm

269 Ogden Center Rd. Spencerport, NY 14559



Visit monroecounty.gov.dmv to learn more about completing transactions online.

