Irondequoit DMV closing temporarily for renovations

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published March 24, 2024 at 6:26 AM EDT
A skyline view of Rochester
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
Downtown Rochester skyline view.

 
One of the suburban Rochester Department of Motor Vehicles offices will be closing starting Monday for several weeks.

It’s the Irondquoit DMV, one of the older DMV offices in the county. It will still be located in a plaza on Titus Avenue, but it’s being moved to a different space, one that County Clerk Jamie Romeo said can be better for customers and the entire process.

She said some major renovations are needed for the decades-old facility, especially when it comes to information technology.

“We know that the (New York) state DMV has been trying to make some upgrades and moving just the whole operation of state DMV forward,” noted Romeo, “and we need to make sure that we’re ready to be able to take that on when it starts coming down to the county run DMVs as well.”

Rome said that the new layout will also be more accessible.

“Whether we're looking at adequate space for waiting, although we're still trying to reduce the waits.,” said Romeo. “But just from not having church pews to ADA, (Americans with Disability Act) height counter…or at cashier stations, those are all things that we're trying to take into consideration.”

Romeo said that other local DMV offices will still have their regular hours and there will be additional opportunities to use the county’s mobile DMV office.

The Irondequoit DMV is expected to reopen in mid-May.

Here is additional info from the Monroe County Clerk's office about DMV hours locally:

The Greece, Henrietta, and Downtown DMV branches will maintain their normal hours and there will be additional Mobile DMV opportunities available.

The Greece DMV is open Saturday March 30th and Saturday April 27th from 8:30am - 12:30pm.

The following DMV branches host late hours for the general public:

Downtown DMV: Mondays until 6:30 pm.
Greece DMV: Tuesdays until 6:30 pm.
Henrietta DMV: Thursdays until 6:30 pm.

The Mobile DMV Unit will operate at the Lincoln Branch Public Library at 851 Joseph Ave. from 10:00am-3:30pm on the following dates to serve residents impacted by this temporary closure: 

Mondays
April 1st
 
April 15th
April 22nd
April 29th
Tuesdays
 
April 9th
 
April 23rd
April 30th
Thursdays
April 4th
April 11th
April 18th
April 25th
May 2nd

The monthly Mobile DMV Unit will be available at the following dates & locations

Brockport
Wed April 3rd 10am-3:30pm
 49 State St. Brockport, NY 14420
IBERO
Friday April 5th 10am-3:30pm
214 Clifford Ave. Rochester, NY 14621
East Rochester
Wed April 10th 10am-3:30pm
317 Main St. East Rochester, NY 14445
Ogden
Wed April 17th 10am-3:30pm
269 Ogden Center Rd. Spencerport, NY 14559

Visit monroecounty.gov.dmv to learn more about completing transactions online.
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
