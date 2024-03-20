Mendoza steps down as public health commissioner

Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza is stepping down after nearly eight years in the job.

Mendoza’s tenure spanned the pandemic, and he was both cheered and jeered for his leadership.

His departure was announced in a news release Wednesday morning. He was less than two years into his second six-year term after being re-appointed in 2022.

In a statement, County Executive Adam Bello said that, effective immediately, Dr. Marielena Velez de Brown, the current deputy commissioner of public health, will serve as acting commissioner.

“I wish the best for all the dedicated staff in the Department of Public Health, and I am certain that the department will continue to be successful,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza was the county’s ninth public health commissioner. He served in an interim role from April 2016 through December 2016 and formally took the reins for his first term on Jan. 1, 2017.

The pandemic raised the visibility – and notoriety – of the positions. He joined countless Zoom meetings, was out front alongside hospital executives and working with school administrators, business owners and community leaders. He won countless awards, a donut shop put his face on its pastries. He got his own bobblehead. But there also was animosity, and threats that at times required increased security at his home and office.

Mendoza is board certified in family medicine and an associate professor at the University of Rochester in the Departments of Family Medicine, Public Health Sciences, and Nursing.