Brockport man with strong ties to Haiti fears the worst amid violent gang attacks

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published March 20, 2024 at 2:08 PM EDT
David Young stands between Jude and Anderson Justin, two of the children Young's nonprofit, Heart of God Haiti, has placed into new families following the 2010 earthquake. The photo was taken in June, 2022, when Young last visited Haiti.
photo provided
As gang violence continues to grip parts of Haiti, a Brockport man fears for the lives of the hundreds of Haitian people who are served by the humanitarian organization he established almost 20 years ago.

"I don't think it's ever been this bad, at least in my memory of working in Haiti," said David Young, a retired lieutenant colonel with the U.S. Army Reserves. 

Today he is a CPA who owns an accounting firm in Henrietta. 

It was a deployment to Haiti in 2005 that inspired Young to establish the nonprofit "Heart of God Haiti." The organization provides financial support for Haitian families and schools and offers micro-loans to women. 

But with all the banks closed, the traditional means of transferring money is no longer working. 

From NPR: The chaos and gang violence, which is not new to Haiti, reach new levels

Young said he was able to reach his contact in Haiti on Monday night. 

"He's out of food, so I had to find an alternate way to send him money in hopes that he can get some food for his own family, let alone the kids that he's trying to support," Young said. "The gangs have surrounded each area and a lot of the kids we’re supporting were displaced. They kicked them out of their homes, and now they're on the streets." 

The gang attacks have pushed many to the brink of famine. 

Finding a way around bank closures is challenging. Sending his contact to a Western Union outlet could endanger the man's life. 

"Those places are watched by the gangs, so if they see you go in and come out, you might get mugged or killed so they can steal whatever money you get," Young explained. 

While he would like to be optimistic about the chances of a transitional government moving in, Young said he believes the situation will become worse in the short-term. 

"If it continues on this way for much longer, people are going to start starving in droves," he said.
Beth Adams
Beth Adams joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
