Li-Cycle says $500M needed to complete Rochester hub

Li-Cycle estimates it will cost at least $508 million to complete its recycling hub for lithium-ion batteries at Eastman Business Park.

And that would be a scaled-back version of what originally was envisioned.

But the Canadian firm says it fully intends to restart construction after pausing work last fall.

Speaking to investors Tuesday, Li-Cycle officials gave no timeline but said they will be working to re-enlist contractors and suppliers while also seeking to extend payment plans on debts the company owes them.

Randy Gorbman / WXXI News Ajay Kochhar, President and CEO of Li-Cycle, at a news conference in Rochester on Monday, 9/19/22

"The key thing that we need to get done in the coming period is really this subcontractor bidding,” said Li-Cycle CEO Ajay Kochhar. “So before we can start talking about timeline and where that's going to be, you know we have a view, but that needs to be informed by the folks that's going to do the work.”

He added: “Where we stand today, we're still reviewing.”

Kochhar and his colleagues pressed the growing need for their product — from electric vehicles to consumer electronics — both in North America and Europe.

The company takes in everything from scrap material to full batteries, and breaks it all down, producing basic metals for reuse. Some of that operation was built and functioning, with construction underway on the hub portion of its spoke-and-hub model.

Li-Cycle's original plan was to produce multiple streams of finished product for sale to battery manufacturers. The revised plan would send some of the product to an intermediate — or third-party — refiner before it goes to market.

Li-Cycle Li-Cycle's Rochester hub was envisioned to produce three key materials: lithium carbonate, nickel sulphate and cobalt sulphate. The latest plan shows two of those streams merged into a product that would sold to an intermediate refiner before going to market.

The hub was to create 250 local jobs. It’s unclear if that number still holds.

Li-Cycle first must find the money to finish building it.

“They remain a company in (a) poor financial situation with the clock running out,” said Ethan Wade, senior vice president and chief development officer at Brighton Securities.

Li-Cycle officials initially expected the project to cost $480 million, then revised that to $560 million before shutting down as estimates soared to as much as $1 billion.

Kochhar has balked at the idea Li-Cycle might not resume construction, saying in November: “We have $390 million that we've invested in the facility already, between the buildings and all the equipment. We're not walking away from that. That is number one.”

Li-Cycle now reports spending $452 million through Dec. 31, 2023 – and incurring another $115 million in costs that it has not yet paid.

A potential $375 million loan from the U.S. Department of Energy is still in discussion. And the company recently announced an infusion of $75 million from business partner Glencore. But Li-Cycle "will require significant additional funding” to get the local project going again, Kochhar said. Those bills could go higher with start-up and financing costs.

In the meantime, the company is continuing to seek ways to cut costs, even if it means slowing production – all in an effort to buy time to obtain more substantial financing.