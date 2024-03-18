WXXI Business Report: Kodak sees increased demand for film
In this week’s WXXI Business Report:
Film may not be the dominant part of Kodak’s business any longer, but it is still a growing segment of its portfolio. Several of the recent Academy Award nominees were shot on film, and company officials say that Kodak is investing in new equipment in Rochester to help meet growing demand for the film.
- Battery recycler Li-Cycle has released its annual earnings report, which shows the company exceeding sales expectations but reporting significant losses. There are still questions about the future of a planned Rochester hub facility.