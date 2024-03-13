Bello administration to launch affordable housing programs

Monroe County is preparing to launch four test programs aimed at creating more affordable housing options for low- and moderate-income families, as well as helping those families find and move into available units.

“This effort will increase access to affordable housing by supporting housing seekers through the rental process and helping landlords prepare their own rented units to bring them back into the rental market,” County Executive Adam Bello said during a news conference Tuesday.

The four programs that make up the $7.8 million initiative are:

Housing Search Navigator and After Care Program. Navigators and case managers will help 720 low- and moderate-income clients, including those enrolled in housing voucher programs, find affordable housing. They’ll help clients search listings and fill out rental applications, and the program will cover the cost of application fees. After-care case managers will provide follow-up support if an issue arises between a landlord and tenant.

Landlord Incentive Program. The county will offer landlords cash incentives such as leasing bonuses, limited warranties against unpaid rent and damages, and referral payments to encourage landlords to open additional units to low-income renters and people enrolled in housing voucher programs.

Rental Repair Program. The county will provide incentives to landlords to help them update 600 apartments so they are ready to rent. The program is open to landlords who own fewer than 10 units, and they must agree to limit rent increases.

Landlord/Tenant Mediation Program. The county will fund training for certified mediators who will help landlords and tenants try to reconcile conflicts. The goal of the program is to prevent evictions.

County officials will issue requests for proposals around these proposals. The county Legislature will have to approve any resulting contracts.

During Tuesday’s news conference, Bello also announced the county’s plans to organize a housing developer roundtable to help encourage the construction of new affordable housing.

Legislator Ricky Frazier said the roundtable will help build partnerships that could lead to new affordable housing projects.

“At this roundtable, we have the opportunity to persuade developers to increase housing construction in our county and focus on the areas that require it the most,” said Frazier, one of a handful of Democratic legislators who stood with Bello during the announcement. “We also get to hear from the developers about the best kinds of support they need from government to get more housing projects off the ground.”

The roundtable will include representatives from the state’s Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, Office of Mental Health, and Homes and Community Renewal agency. All three agencies play a role in affordable housing development and the roundtable will include an overview of the funding available for that purpose.

Separately, two Democratic county legislators released their own housing legislation on the same day.

Legislature Vice President Mercedes Vazquez Simmons and Legislator Rachel Barnhart proposed creating the Monroe County Committee on Housing, which would advise the Legislature on ways to help homeless individuals and families, prevent evictions, and encourage the construction of additional affordable apartments.

Vazquez Simmons would lead the committee, which would include two Democratic legislators and two Republican legislators, six people appointed by Legislature President Yversha Roman, and four people appointed by the county executive.

“Quality and affordable housing is vital to safe and thriving communities,” Vazquez Simmons said in a news release. “By working together and getting buy-in from all stakeholders, we hope to come up with concrete solutions for our community.”

Barnhart and Vazquez Simmons also released a statement criticizing Bello’s housing initiatives. They said the proposals cater to landlords and developers and treat renters as if they are the problem.

“Everyday people don’t need their hands held to find apartments — they need rental assistance,” read part of the statement.

