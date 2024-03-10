Genesee County Sheriff's Dept. sergeant dies after responding to an incident at Batavia Downs

Genesee County Sheriff's Dept. / Facebook A Genesee County Sheriff's Dept. Sergeant, Thomas Sanfratello, 54, died on Sunday, 3/10/24 after responding to an incident at Batavia Downs while on duty.

Batavia Police are investigating an incident over the weekend where a member of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department died after responding to an incident at Batavia Downs.

Officials say that 54-year-old Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello, a 32-year veteran of the sheriff’s department, died after working on a special assignment detail at the gaming and entertainment complex.

According to police, Sanfratello and casino security were notified about an altercation inside the facility.

Batavia Police Chief Shawn Heubusch said that after an initial verbal confrontation inside the bar area, Sanfratello, along with Batavia Downs security staff began escorting two patrons (later identified as 33-year-old Michael Elmore and 39-year-old Lyndsey Jean Wilcox) out of the building at the request of the security staff.

Police said that Wilcox became physically combative with Sg. Sanfratello, and that the sergeant along with help from security staff, was able to get control of Wilcox and place her under arrest.

However, authorities said that Elmore began to interfere with the arrest and became physically combative, attacking Sanfratello.

Security staff and civilians tried to help Sanfratello with taking Elmore into custody, and according to police, a fight ensued. Officials said that during the altercation, Sanfratello tried to use a Taser device on Elmore, but that Elmore continued to be combative.

Police said during that incident, Sanfratello became unresponsive and CPR was started. But despite the lifesaving efforts, Sanfratello died.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has video of it, is asked to contact the City of Batavia Police Dept. Detective Bureau at 585-345-6311 or submit a tip at www.bataviapolice.org .

Heubusch, the Batavia Police Chief, said that the department’s “thoughts and prayers go out to the family members of Sergeant Sanfratello and all the members of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office at this extremely difficult time.”

Sanfratello’s family also extended their appreciation for the support they have received from friends and other first responders.

