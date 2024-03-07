State Police continue to look for clues in 1987 death of infant found in Wayne County

New York State Police / provided photo New York State Police are again putting out the word for information about "Baby Wayne," a deceased male infant found by a truck driver in the town of Marion in 1987. Troopers say the infant was wrapped in this small, women's sweater, which possibly could have belonged to the baby's mother.

State Police are still working to do what they can to identify an infant found dead on the side of a road in Wayne County 37 years ago.

That male infant, who was apparently placed on Marion-Walworth Road just a few days after he was born was nicknamed ‘Baby Wayne’ for the county he was found in.

The body of the infant was discovered on February 27, 1987 by a Palmyra man driving a propane delivery truck.

State Police Investigator Eric Fuenfstueck said it’s believed the infant was alive for at least several hours after being left on the side of the road.

Police believe the baby was left on the side of the road, and not thrown from a vehicle, because there was no bruising on his body. The child was partially wrapped in a brown women’s sweater, size small, that police said could have been his mother’s (see photo).

Fuenfstueck said that police remind the public of this case from time to time, in the hopes it will jog someone’s memory.

“Regardless of what it is, you might think it’s inconsequential…(But) I’m assigned a case, if you think it’s important or it jogs your memory? I think it’s important,” said Fuenfstueck.

Police said the baby was determined to have a skull fracture, but at this point, it has not been labeled a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New York State Police Troop E Major Crimes Unit at 585-398-4100 or email:crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

