Rochester Regional opens "one-stop-shop" in Pittsford for women’s health and wellness

Rochester Regional Health has opened its first Women's Health and Wellness Center in the former Fidelity Bank building in Pittsford Plaza.

The comprehensive care center will offer a wide range of services including primary care, gynecology, cardiology, behavioral health, and more. Hospital officials said Thursday that the state-of-the-art facility is part of their quest to continue finding innovative ways to serve the community.

“We are creating a space where a woman can get all her needs met in one place, for Pittsford and for the surrounding communities, at every stage of life,” said Dr. Elizabeth Bostock, RRH medical director for Women’s Health.

Bostock and her team of medical experts have dubbed the center a “one stop shop” for all women.

“We know that community members and women thrive when their care is welcoming, uplifting, and supportive of their whole person, and not just one part,” Bostock said.

The center’s experience will also include access to a care navigator who will help patients coordinate appointments with various specialists within the building and throughout the system.

“One of the beautiful things about this center is that there's so much here on site, and our coordinators are going to help our patients access everything that they need to take care of themselves,” said Dr. Jane Salamone, executive medical director of RRH’s Primary Care Institute.

The Women’s Health & Wellness Center is scheduled to open its doors to the public on Monday.