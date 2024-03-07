Mechanic, bank teller — or journalist? Rochester students explore career options

Monroe High School hosted an annual career fair on Thursday. There was a big turnout and students explored becoming first responders, working for a bank, and working for public media.

WXXI’s Education reporter Noelle Evans was there.

Evans recruited a journalist-in-training to chat with classmates about what their vision is for their future, and what matters most in a career.

TRANSCRIPT:

NICHOLAS REEVES: I'm Nicholas Reeves, class of 2027 attending Monroe High School, and I'm here with?

GIOVANIS DELGADO: Giovanis Delgado.

REEVES: What do you want to be in life?

DELGADO: A mechanic probably.

REEVES: Okay.

EVANS: Can you tell us a bit about why you’re interested in being a mechanic?

DELGADO: Because my dad always taught me how to do cars and stuff, how to build radios and stuff. It was already meant to be for me. So, I like being a mechanic

EVANS: What did it start with?

DELGADO: It started with me just helping him fix a tire and then it just went from fixing a tire to doing all this stuff.

EVANS: When you're doing these things and you're fixing something, what do you feel in that moment?

DELGADO: I feel relief. It takes me out of stuff in life, like all the problems and stuff. It just takes me away from that.

EVANS: Nice, and do you see throughout your life wanting that feeling?

DELGADO: Yeah.

REEVES: I got you. I like this (audio reporting) a lot. Cause I can actually see this as a career. I like it a lot, you can actually get your point across, help the community a little bit with this. And being able to put people in front of a microphone, being able to let them speak out to what they think the world should be like, I feel like that’s a good thing.

