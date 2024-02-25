Geneva sets sights on sustainability with ReUse Center initiative

In an ambitious move towards sustainability, Geneva is exploring the potential of a ReUse Center, inspired by the successful model established in Ithaca.

This endeavor is more than a waste management strategy; it's a holistic approach to environmental stewardship, job creation, and community engagement.

Jan Regan, instrumental in bringing this vision to life, stresses the importance of repurposing a wide array of goods, from electronics to construction materials, to combat landfill waste.

"It's a great place to donate your goods and to shop for goods, but also, there's a hiring that we envision happening among people who may need training, and this training would be provided," she said.

The initiative also focuses on providing job training for those in need, highlighting the center's role in fostering economic opportunities alongside environmental benefits.

"We're going to need help from grants, etc., and that may continue even as it operates, but it's not something that's going to be taxpayer-funded," she said. "The hope is that the revenue from the sales will cover most of the expenses as it gets up and running."

The community is invited to a launch meeting on Monday, February 26, at the Geneva Community Center, to discuss the proposed ReUse Center, inspired by the model of Ithaca's success. The event begins with refreshments at 6:30 pm, followed by the meeting at 7:00 pm, where attendees will learn about the project's goals to enhance sustainability in Geneva by repurposing goods and providing job training. This session aims to garner community support and input for adapting Ithaca's blueprint to Geneva's specific needs and opportunities.

A virtual option will be available for those unable to attend in person. For further details, visit the town's website at townofgeneva.com/reuse or contact Jacob Fox, the Town of Geneva Climate Smart Coordinator, via email at jfox@townofgeneva.com.

This approach signifies a broader movement towards responsible consumption and a circular economy, positioning Geneva at the forefront of sustainability efforts.

Note: Jan Regan is related to Scott Regan, host of “Open Tunings” on The Route, a radio station co-owned by WXXI.