Coming up on Environmental Connections: Friday, February 23, 2024

First Hour: Whether or not to have kids amidst the climate crisis

Second Hour: How the future of rainfall will impact our communities

Today on Environmental Connections—a monthly series hosted by Jasmin Singer that covers climate-related issues affecting you—we delve into the intersecting issues of climate change, sustainable living, and the critical choices about bringing children into our changing world. We discuss the global impact of population growth and explore family planning models that aim to safeguard our planet for future generations. Our guests:

Marilla Gonzalez, founder of Marilla’s Mindful Supplies, champions a low-waste lifestyle with her eco-friendly store

E Turpin, of Rochester Ecology Partners, brings her experience in fostering community connections to environmental resources

Neeley Kelley, a seasoned campaign director, shares her approach to sustainable change

Virtually joining us is Carter Dillard, co-founder of the Fair Start Movement, shares a groundbreaking approach to family planning that centers on human rights and environmental sustainability

Then, in our second hour of Environmental Connections, we focus on the climate-driven changes in rainfall patterns, especially their impact on the Rochester area. We discuss the challenges of increasing heavy rainfall, its effects on our communities, infrastructure, and the innovative global strategies being implemented for flood defense. This segment aims to shed light on the importance of community and policy efforts in flood risk management and how individual actions contribute to broader flood prevention initiatives. Our guests: