© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Coming up on Environmental Connections: Friday, February 23, 2024

WXXI News | By Jasmin Singer
Published February 23, 2024 at 8:00 AM EST
Cute baby being held by their mom, who is sending a text.
Cookie Studio
/
stock.adobe.com
To have kids or not to have kids? Given the climate crisis, that is the question.

First Hour: Whether or not to have kids amidst the climate crisis

Second Hour: How the future of rainfall will impact our communities

Today on Environmental Connections—a monthly series hosted by Jasmin Singer that covers climate-related issues affecting you—we delve into the intersecting issues of climate change, sustainable living, and the critical choices about bringing children into our changing world. We discuss the global impact of population growth and explore family planning models that aim to safeguard our planet for future generations. Our guests:

  • Marilla Gonzalez, founder of Marilla’s Mindful Supplies, champions a low-waste lifestyle with her eco-friendly store
  • E Turpin, of Rochester Ecology Partners, brings her experience in fostering community connections to environmental resources
  • Neeley Kelley, a seasoned campaign director, shares her approach to sustainable change
  • Virtually joining us is Carter Dillard, co-founder of the Fair Start Movement, shares a groundbreaking approach to family planning that centers on human rights and environmental sustainability

Then, in our second hour of Environmental Connections, we focus on the climate-driven changes in rainfall patterns, especially their impact on the Rochester area. We discuss the challenges of increasing heavy rainfall, its effects on our communities, infrastructure, and the innovative global strategies being implemented for flood defense. This segment aims to shed light on the importance of community and policy efforts in flood risk management and how individual actions contribute to broader flood prevention initiatives. Our guests:

  • Dr. Karen Berger, a hydrologist and associate professor at the University of Rochester, discusses the science of heavy rainfall and sustainable practices for managing our water resources
  • Jessica Demasio, general manager of Broccolo Garden Center, shares insights on environmental landscaping and its role in mitigating flood risks and enhancing community resilience
  • Clem Chung, Deputy Director of the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services, focuses on climate change mitigation and adaptation strategies vital for our local community’s sustainability
Local News
Jasmin Singer
Jasmin Singer is the host of WXXI’s Weekend Edition and Environmental Connections, as well as a guest host for Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Connections.
See stories by Jasmin Singer