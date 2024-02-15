Avelo Airlines expands service out of Rochester

Avelo Airlines is expanding its service out of the Frederick Douglas Greater Rochester International Airport.

Avelo announced on Thursday that beginning May 9, it will have exclusive nonstop service from Rochester to South Carolina’s Greenville Spartanburg International Airport.

Avelo said it is the first and only airline offering that service between Rochester and the Upstate of South Carolina.

The route will run twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays.

Avelo also announced it will be doubling the frequency of its flights to the Research Triangle in North Carolina to four flights a week beginning May 2. With the addition of the new route, Avelo will now serve two nonstop destinations from Rochester.

Avelo, a low-cost carrier based in Houston, began service to Rochester last year with flights to the Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina.