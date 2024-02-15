© 2024 WXXI News
Avelo Airlines expands service out of Rochester

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published February 15, 2024 at 1:19 PM EST
Avelo Airlines, a low-cost carrier based in Houston, is expanding its service between Rochester and North and South Carolina.
Avelo Airlines is expanding its service out of the Frederick Douglas Greater Rochester International Airport.

Avelo announced on Thursday that beginning May 9, it will have exclusive nonstop service from Rochester to South Carolina’s Greenville Spartanburg International Airport.

Avelo said it is the first and only airline offering that service between Rochester and the Upstate of South Carolina.

The route will run twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays.

Avelo also announced it will be doubling the frequency of its flights to the Research Triangle in North Carolina to four flights a week beginning May 2. With the addition of the new route, Avelo will now serve two nonstop destinations from Rochester.

Avelo, a low-cost carrier based in Houston, began service to Rochester last year with flights to the Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina.
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
