Wegmans looking at potential for a 2nd store in Manhattan

Wegmans may be eyeing a 2nd store location in Manhattan. The Rochester-based grocer opened its first store in that borough last October in the Greenwich Village area on Astor Place.

Now, as the New York Post first reported, company Chairman Danny Wegman recently signed a long-term lease deal for a former Bed Bath & Beyond location at 1932 Broadway, in the Lincoln Square area.

A company spokesperson confirmed that information Wednesday for WXXI News, noting that even before the Astor Place store was opened, Wegmans was working with developer Glenwood Management to lease that space at 1932 Broadway. But the statement from Wegmans said that when that deal didn’t work out, Wegmans signed the contract for the Astor Place property.

Shortly after that commitment, the Broadway space became available, but Wegmans spokesperson Tracy Van Auker said the timing wasn’t right.

She said when Danny Wegman learned the 1932 Broadway space was still available, he restarted negotiations and recently signed a long-term lease for the space.

The company’s plans and timetable for that location have not been revealed yet, but Wegmans indicated it might return to looking at that site for a potential 2nd Manhattan location.

At this point, the latest statement from Wegman said that "At this time, we are continuing to learn from our Astor Place store and will using those learnings moving forward."

Wegmans also has another New York City store in the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

Longtime supermarket analyst Burt Flickinger of Strategic resource group sees a lot of upside potential for another Wegmans store in Manhattan, noting the success they have already had with Astor Place.

“One of the strongest openings in New York City and especially Manhattan history,” said Flickinger. “ Manhattan has been rocked by more retail bankruptcies and liquidations than any other major market. So it’s not only a food desert in low-income areas, it’s a food desert in all income areas.”



