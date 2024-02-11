© 2024 WXXI News
Two men shot and killed in Rochester early Sunday

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published February 11, 2024 at 5:57 AM EST
Tape reading 'Crime scene do not cross' in front of a blurry police car
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
Crime scene tape.

Rochester Police are investigating a double homicide. It happened early Sunday morning on North Goodman Street on the city’s northeast side, near Norton Street.

Police say that at about 1:30 a.m. they got the call about two people shot. When officers got there, they found two men, both in their 40’s, each suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been released yet.

The initial investigation shows that the two men left a bar in that area and walked to their car which was parked on North Goodman.

Police said as the men were getting into the car, both were shot and killed.

Investigators said that although a motive for the homicides is still under investigation, it does not appear to be a random act of violence.

Anyone with information about the crime or video, is asked to call 911, the Homicide Unit at 585-428-7157, CrimeStoppers at 585-423-9300 or email: MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
