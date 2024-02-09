Investigation continues into animal remains found near dental clinic in Rochester

Humane Society investigators in Rochester are looking into an incident this week involving the discovery of two dismembered goats and a chicken, near the Eastman Dental clinic.

As first reported by News10NBC, the dead animals were found on the front lawn of the Eastman Dental building at the corner of Elmwood Avenue and East Drive on Wednesday morning.

Dr. Eli Eliav, Director of the Eastman Institute for Oral Health, said that it’s believed the animals were killed elsewhere and then left near the dental clinic.

When the remains of the two goats and the chicken were discovered, the University of Rochester’s Dept. of Public Safety was called in and the Humane Society at Lollypop Farm quickly removed the animals.

A statement from the Humane Society said there were some items found at the scene that seemed to suggest this incident could have been religious in nature. There are no suspects at this time, but the Humane Society said this remains an open investigation.

Eliav’s statement called the finding “an upsetting situation, especially for our patients and employees who were subjected to seeing it.” He added that, “It’s important to note that this is an isolated incident and have no reason to believe it is linked to Eastman Dental in any way.

Officials said that if anyone has information that may be helpful, to contact the Humane Society at 585-223-6500.