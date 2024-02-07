University of Rochester investigates 'disturbing discovery' of antisemitic graffiti

University of Rochester officials said they recently discovered antisemitic graffiti on the campus.

A message went out to the university community this week, describing what the memo said was the “disturbing discovery” of swastikas and antisemitic language written on the River Campus tunnel walls. The graffiti was found last Friday.

Once the vandalism was reported to public safety officials, the symbols and words were promptly removed, university officials said.

UR Vice President for Equity and Inclusion Adrienne Morgan and Vice President for Student Life John Blackshear, said the use of antisemitic symbols and language and other forms of hate will not be tolerated.

The statement from the two officials noted that the tunnels have historically offered students a way not only to travel around campus but also to share news and express support for one another.

The officials said that they are saddened anyone would use that tradition of tunnel painting to express hatred.

The statement said that the goal of such vandalism is to “intimidate other members of our community and to prevent them from feeling as if they fully participate in the life of campus.”

“As a community, we cannot allow that to happen,” the statement reads.

The university’s department of public safety is investigating and asking anyone with information about the vandalism to contact them at 585-275-3333.

