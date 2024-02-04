Ruby Gordon announces liquidation sale plans

More details are being announced about the plans surrounding the closing of a well-known local furniture dealer.

Details were released on Sunday about the bankruptcy liquidation sale for Ruby Gordon Home, whose roots in the Rochester area date back more than 90 years.

The third-generation owner and CEO of the company, Aaron Ruby, announced last week that after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last year, the business would be closing for good.

In a statement released on Sunday, the retail furniture business said it had tried to reinvent its business model during a challenging period, but that the pressures of the massive financial investment required and a nationwide slowdown in furniture sales, led to unstainable cash flow issues.

There have been various reports in local media and on social media in recent days about some customers having difficulty getting items they ordered or finding out about refunds.

In the recent statement, Aaron Ruby expressed regret over the impact the situation has had on Ruby Gordon’s loyal customer base. “We were devastated when our loyal customers were disappointed with us,” said Ruby.

In response to the challenges it has been facing, the company said it has worked closely with the bankruptcy court to ensure that customers with open orders are prioritized and fully supported.

To manage the liquidation process, Ruby Gordon Home said that it has partnered with a nationally recognized liquidation specialist, and that the partnership aims to not only facilitate the sale but also help customers with existing orders.

Ruby Gordon Home, located at 3737 West Henrietta Road, will open its doors on Monday, Feb. 5, for inquiries about orders and the liquidation sale will begin on the same day.

The company said that for more information about existing orders, customers can visit Ruby Gordon home starting Monday or call the store.