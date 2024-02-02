RTS honors the legacy of Rosa Parks and the important of transportation equity

Several steps are being taken to highlight the importance of public transit in promoting equity for people in Rochester and elsewhere.

The announcement was made Friday at an RTS bus garage on East Main Street.

Officials from the bus company showed off a specially decorated bus that has an image of Rosa Parks on the outside.

Parks was involved in that iconic incident in 1955 in segregated Alabama when she refused to give up her seat on a bus. Now, as part of celebrating her birthday which is Sunday, and which is also Transit Equity Day, there will be a seat reserved in Parks’ honor, on all RTS buses, with a poster describing the significance.

RTS CEO Miguel Velazquez noted that nearly 70 years after Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on a bus, anyone can have a seat on public transportation and sit where they want.

“Now the question is, is there equity for everyone needing a seat on a bus to safely, reliably, affordably and reasonably, (and) conveniently get to their jobs on time?” asked Velazquez. “ (And) get to quality food, get to quality health care and to affordable housing?”

Randy Gorbman / WXXI News As part of efforts to bring attention to transit equity, RTS has reserved a seat on each of its 400 buses through Sunday, 2/4/24, to honor the civil rights legacy of Rosa Parks.

Seanelle Hawkins is the President of the Urban League of Rochester. She said that public transportation is crucial for everyone.

“It is a connection to opportunities, a gateway to sustaining good jobs, and facilitator to accessing education,” said Hawkins. “It stands as an essential service in guiding families to their pathway to upward mobility.

There are also free fares on RTS buses on Sunday for anyone, and Mayor Malik Evans announced that from now on, any city employee who wants to ride the bus can get a free bus pass in a program subsidized by the city.

“I hope that other companies will model what the city of Rochester is doing in terms of making sure that we provide for our employees,” said Evans, “and I hope that maybe it will take some people off the road. I'm hoping that even people who might drive, might decide maybe three days a week to get on the bus and come to City Hall.”

There is more information about Transit Equity Day on the RTS website.