Rochester man charged with manslaughter after 1-year-old daughter dies from ingesting drugs

Rochester Police have charged a city man with manslaughter after the recent death of his one-year-old child.

On Friday, Police announced that they have charged 31-year-old Dillon Brito, after his 13-month-old daughter Dianelis died last week at the Chatham Gardens Apartment complex on Kelly Street.

When RPD was called there on January 30, they were responding to a report of a child who was not breathing.

The fire department was already there rushing the infant to an ambulance. Dianelis was taken to the hospital but she could not be saved.

It’s alleged in a criminal complaint that Dillon Brito caused the death of his daughter by failing to keep her away from his narcotics. Authorities say that the child apparently ingested a mixture of cocaine and fentanyl that caused her death.

Brito has been charged with 2nd degree manslaughter as well as tampering with physical evidence for allegedly trying to conceal evidence of the drugs that caused his daughter’s death.

RPD said that Brito had been taken into custody on the day of Dianelis’ death on several outstanding warrants with Genesee County. He was released from custody on those warrants on Friday, and then immediately taken into custody by RPD on the manslaughter and tampering charges and ordered held in county jail.

Brito will be arraigned on Saturday.