Rochester's Fringe Festival sets September dates

Erich Camping / provided photo. Circolombia: Corazón — One of the performing acts during Rochester Fringe 2023.

Rochester's festival season hasn't even started yet - but you can mark your calendar for one of the last big events of the year. The 13th annual Rochester Fringe Festival has set its dates for 2024. It will take place September 10 - 21 at venues all over the area.

"We always say it's the best 12 nights in Rochester, and we really look forward to everyone now clearing their schedule so they're free for those 12 days and nights," said the festival’s founding Director, Erica Fee.

Fee says it's always a challenge finding the right window for the annual event that brings hundreds of performers and shows to stages around town. It's held in September to stay clear of other big festivals and to allow local college students to take part. And if you're wondering what you'll see this September, Fee doesn't know yet either.

The window for show producers to submit ideas runs from February 13 – March 21, and then it's up to venues to choose the acts they'll host.

"The producer of the Philadelphia Fringe once said that he doesn't know the theme of that year's fringe until the festival is over and I always feel that way too,” said Fee.

The announcement of this year's performances, both new and returning favorites, will take place in July.



