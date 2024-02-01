© 2024 WXXI News
Landmark Society names 'Five to Revive' historic properties in Western NY for 2024

WXXI News | By Megan Mack
Published February 1, 2024 at 8:18 AM EST
The Vacuum Oil Site in Rochester, which is on the 'Five to Revive' list from the Landmark Society of Western NY in 2024.
The Vacuum Oil Site in Rochester, one of the 'Five to Revive' list from the Landmark Society of Western NY in 2024.
Naples Memorial Town Hall, now serving as a community and event center. It's on the 2024 'Five to Revive' list from the Landmark Society of Western NY.
Naples Memorial Town Hall, now serving as a community and event center. It's on the 2024 'Five to Revive' list from the Landmark Society of Western NY.
A grey stone aqueduct with fall foliage in sunset
The Palmyra-Macedon Aqueduct, located just west of the village of Palmyra, was built in 1857 to carry the water of the Erie Canal over the Ganargua (or, Mud) Creek in the town of Macedon.
A dilapidated train depot with boarded up windows
The Warsaw Park Street Train Depot was built in 1906. It's on the 2024 list of 'Five to Revive' from the Landmark Society of Western NY.
State St. in Nunda, NY. The Landmark Society of Western NY, in its 2024 'Five to Revive' list is advocating for a 'Statewide Main Street' program that engages various communities, especially those in rural areas.
State St. in Nunda, NY. The Landmark Society of Western NY, in its 2024 'Five to Revive' list is advocating for a 'Statewide Main Street' program that engages various communities, especially those in rural areas.
The Landmark Society of Western New York is hoping their annual “Five to Revive” list will spark new interest in preserving old buildings.

The list aims to highlight historic landmarks, aging structures, and community gathering places that need attention. 

This year’s list includes the memorial town hall in the village of Naples, and the Vacuum Oil site east of Exchange Street in the city of Rochester. 

Landmark Society executive director Wayne Goodman said that this year’s list has already attracted grassroots support. 

“It’s just really heartwarming to know that there’s a community of people who really get that, and who understand why buildings can be very, very important for the revitalization of their community, but also just for that purpose, that identity,” said Goodman. 

Goodman was a guest on WXXI's Connections with Evan Dawson program on Wednesday.

In terms of the former Vacuum Oil site, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said there are plans to clean up a long-contaminated site along the Genesee River.

The Vacuum Oil Campus near Exchange and Flint Streets is currently a brownfield. The nearly 18 acres of land have been compromised by industrial pollution.

The site has been selected by the Landmark Society of Western New York for revitalization.

Evans said a combination of support from the city, state, and ExxonMobil, which owns parcels of land near the site, makes the cleanup possible.

”It’s something that administrations have probably been talking about developing for the last 20 years, and now we are so close to finally being able to transform that area and really end up transforming that neighborhood along Flint Street right along the banks of the Genesee River,” noted Evans, “so it’s an exciting time.” 

The Landmark Society said the revitalized site would be a fit for mixed-use commercial and residential development.

The Landmark Society launched the Five to Revive program in 2013 to call attention to five properties in Western NY that need investment.
