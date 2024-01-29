Rochester Public Market could add storefronts, maybe apartments

Developers are eying the Public Market for a new storefront building near the North Union Street entrance.

This would be the first new private construction at the market in decades.

The building would rise on what today is a small parking lot and offer storefront space for small-scale food producers and food service businesses.

“So you'd have a line of stores along there with probably a wider sidewalk and some tables and things as you come in from Union Street,” said Jim Farr, who oversees the market. “Kind of matching the Commission Row, the other row of buildings on the other side.”

The project has been on the drawing board for years and this is the third time the city has sought proposals. Those earlier attempts stalled or failed because of the pandemic and, before that, because the interested developer died.

Initial interest this time around has been good, Farr said. Proposals are due Feb. 12.

Provided image / City of Rochester A red arrow points to where a new storefront building – possibly with upper floors of apartments – could be built at the North Union Street entrance to the Rochester Public Market. The areal rendering looks west over the market with North Union Street in the background.

"There's been more interest in residential around the market, too,” Farr said. “I don't know what they'll come back with on their proposals, but it'd be great to have, you know, some two or three stories with some residential upstairs, possibly. But we'll see.”

Storefronts along Commission Row are fully leased and include produce wholesalers, bakeries, coffee roasters, and four restaurants with a fifth under construction, according to the city’s request for proposals. Development along the Railroad Street entryway includes three restaurants, a brewery and other retail space.

All that has people coming to the market six days a week. And that’s the goal, Farr said.

Market management also is getting “frequent inquiries from artisan food makers and other retailers about renting space in or around the Market to house their businesses,” according to the city request. A larger master plan calls for additional private development along North Union Street, and considerable reworking and city-led development of spaces inside the market.

But those city projects require public funding that is taking time to secure. This more immediate project would be privately financed, Farr said.

The chosen developer would lease the land from the city – and the building would be privately owned and operated. Construction could be underway by next spring with an opening in late 2026.