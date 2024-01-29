Postal inspectors offering up to $150,000 reward for info on robbery of USPS letter carrier

U.S. Postal Service officials are looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in the robbery of a letter carrier in Rochester earlier this month.

It happened on January 9, according to the U.S. Postal Inspector, in front of the Brambury Ridge apartment complex on Brambury Drive on the city’s northeast side.

Postal officials are offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

The robbery happened at about 4:54 p.m. on Jan.9 in front of 190 Brambury Drive. Postal officials said the suspect ran to a dark-colored SUV that was waiting alongside Route 104, and then the vehicle took in an unknown direction.

The Postal Service noted that since January 2022, postal inspectors and various local police agencies have been investigating robberies of letter carriers throughout Monroe County.

In a news release, the Postal Service said that several federal arrests have been made, but due to the ongoing investigations they are not providing additional details at this time.

If you have information about this incident, contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say "Law Enforcement") and reference case # 4227142. USPS officials said that all information will be kept strictly confidential.

The Postal Service added that there are extra steps you can take to make sure your mail arrives safely at its destination.

That includes putting outgoing mail inside your local post office, never leaving mail at your mailbox overnight, and never sending cash through the mail. You can also ask your bank for secure checks that are more difficult to alter.

